PPP’s 58th foundation day observed in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rawalpindi Chapter workers and activists on Sunday observed the foundation day of the party and pledged to continue working to bring socio-economic change in the society.

A ceremony to mark the 58th founding anniversary of the PPP was held at the Rawalpindi Press Club under the auspices of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Rawalpindi City. General Secretary of PPP Punjab Hassan Murtaza and Member of CEC PPP Amir Fida Paracha were the special guests.

On this occasion, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s address was aired live via video link. The number of party workers was present.

On the other hand, President of the Pakistan Peoples Party Workers Safdar Ali Abbasi and former political assistant to Benazir Bhutto Naheed Khan issued a statement to pay tribute to the services of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for the country, democracy and the people.

They said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto dismantled the entrenched culture of the elite by bringing politics from palaces to the streets of Pakistan and ultimately to the doorstep of every ordinary citizen.

“He (ZAB) restored the people’s sense of dignity and self-respect through the historic slogan of “Roti, Kapra aur Makan”, symbolising the basic rights of every individual. Under his leadership, the labourers, women, farmers, and students were empowered politically and socially, giving voice to those who had long been unheard.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025