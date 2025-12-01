E-Paper | December 05, 2025

PPP’s 58th foundation day observed in Rawalpindi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 1, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rawalpindi Chapter workers and activists on Sunday observed the foundation day of the party and pledged to continue working to bring socio-economic change in the society.

A ceremony to mark the 58th founding anniversary of the PPP was held at the Rawalpindi Press Club under the auspices of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Rawalpindi City. General Secretary of PPP Punjab Hassan Murtaza and Member of CEC PPP Amir Fida Paracha were the special guests.

On this occasion, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s address was aired live via video link. The number of party workers was present.

On the other hand, President of the Pakistan Peoples Party Workers Safdar Ali Abbasi and former political assistant to Benazir Bhutto Naheed Khan issued a statement to pay tribute to the services of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for the country, democracy and the people.

They said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto dismantled the entrenched culture of the elite by bringing politics from palaces to the streets of Pakistan and ultimately to the doorstep of every ordinary citizen.

“He (ZAB) restored the people’s sense of dignity and self-respect through the historic slogan of “Roti, Kapra aur Makan”, symbolising the basic rights of every individual. Under his leadership, the labourers, women, farmers, and students were empowered politically and socially, giving voice to those who had long been unheard.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe