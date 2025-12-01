Three Dolphin men held for torturing suspect to death in custody in Faisalabad

TOBA TEK SINGH: Three Dolphin Police officials have been arrested on Sunday by the Khurrianwala Police in Faisalabad for allegedly torturing to death an under-arrest suspect in a theft case.

Complainant Muhammad Abbas of Chak 211 RB of Jaranwala tehsil said that his deceased brother Muhammad Yousaf was a motorcycle mechanic and worked at a local workshop. He said that on a theft complaint by the workshop’s owner, his brother was arrested by the Dolphin Police on Nov 17.

He claimed that his brother was taken to an unknown place, where Dolphin team leader Raza Sajid, three other cops, workshop owner Kamran, his nephew Abubakar and accountant Ayatollah tortured him.

The complainant claimed that the cops demanded Rs50,000 as bribe to release him and on his refusal, they again tortured him. He claimed that when his condition deteriorated, they set him free.

He said that the deceased was admitted to the Faisalabad DHQ Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

The Khurrianwala Police claimed to have arrested three policemen and were conducting raids to arrest another cop and three others.

MURDER CASE LODGED: A triple murder case was registered on Sunday by the Jhang Satellite Town Police against eight persons for killing former Jhang DBA president Mehar Muhammad Munir Sadhana, his driver and a passerby on Gojra Road a day earlier.

Advocate Fazal Abbas Sadhana, the brother of the deceased, claimed in his complaint that his brother was on way to the courts complex by his car when accused Imran Shah, Ashiq Shah and their two unidentified accomplices riding on two motorcycles opened fire on the car on Gojra Road. As a result, he said Sadhana, his driver and a passerby died, while a mutton shop owner was injured.

The complainant also claimed that a day before the incident, four accomplices of the accused killers, including Asif Shah, Samar Shah, Qalab Shah and Haseebullah, had declared in a social media post that they would take revenge for the murder of their relative Saqlain Shah. He further stated that deceased Sadhana was the counsel of the accused, who were now in jail for murdering Saqlain Shah.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused persons.

ENCOUNTER: A suspected robber was killed in an alleged encounter in Gojra with the CCD on Sunday.

Police claimed that a CCD team was on patrol in the Mongi Bangla area of Gojra when they came face to face with four armed men riding motorcycles. Police claimed that the accused opened fire on the police party, which was returned.

Police claimed that after the firing stopped, a search operation was conducted and one accused was found seriously injured, while the others had fled the scene. Police said the injured was shifted to the Gojra THQ Hospital where he died.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Nasir, a resident of Chak 187 GB Rajana. Police claimed that he was wanted by police in dozens of dacoities.

AWARENESS SESSION: In connection with the ongoing 16-day campaign to eliminate violence against women, an awareness session was organised on Sunday for women medical officers at the District Health Complex hall in Faisalabad.

The session aimed to make the community aware of the important points of the Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence Act 2016.

District Women Protection Officer Kanwal Shahzadi, Women Protection Officer Sanam Zahra, Zahid Ali Shakir (Law Officer) and others participated in the session.

During the session, the women protection officer provided details about physical, emotional, psychological, economic and cyber harassment. She highlighted the procedure for registering complaints of violence and informed about legal aid, psychological counseling, safe shelter and case management support from the Women Protection Center.

