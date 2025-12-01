E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Man murders brother over property

Our Correspondent Published December 1, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man murdered his elder brother at Fareed Mahmood Kathia locality of tehsil Shorkot on Sunday.

Police said Tariq Ali (35) and Muhammad Arshad (40) had a dispute over ownership of one kanal inherited farmland. Both quarreled over the issue and Tariq opened fire on Arshad and his other brother Khalid and injured them. Arshad died on the spot while Khalid was shifted to Shorkot Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

MURDER MYSTERY: Faisalabad CIA Madina Division has resolved the murder mystery of a woman who was killed two years ago.

The police have arrested three suspects, including two hired killers. According to a report, in the Batala Colony Police Station area, the suspects entered the house of a woman, Farhat Bibi, a resident of Maqsoodabad locality and stabbed her to death. The police had registered a murder case against her husband, Sarfaraz Siddique, and his two unidentified accomplices on complaint of the victim’s maternal uncle, Masood, and arrested her husband.

During the investigation, Sarfaraz was found innocent. An investigation team of CIA police now arrested a new suspect, Hamza Arshad, who revealed that he and his accomplice, Subhan Ijaz, were hired by Faizan, the son of the complainant of the FIR, Masood Malik. Faizan wanted to grab money and jewelry of his cousin, Farhat Bibi, after murdering her. Faizan has also been arrested.

CONVOCATION: The 12th convocation of a private university was held where Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan was the chief guest while Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan was the guest of honour.

The governor awarded gold and silver medals to outstanding graduates. A total of 1,811 graduates received degrees in the convocation.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe