Man murders brother over property

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man murdered his elder brother at Fareed Mahmood Kathia locality of tehsil Shorkot on Sunday.

Police said Tariq Ali (35) and Muhammad Arshad (40) had a dispute over ownership of one kanal inherited farmland. Both quarreled over the issue and Tariq opened fire on Arshad and his other brother Khalid and injured them. Arshad died on the spot while Khalid was shifted to Shorkot Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

MURDER MYSTERY: Faisalabad CIA Madina Division has resolved the murder mystery of a woman who was killed two years ago.

The police have arrested three suspects, including two hired killers. According to a report, in the Batala Colony Police Station area, the suspects entered the house of a woman, Farhat Bibi, a resident of Maqsoodabad locality and stabbed her to death. The police had registered a murder case against her husband, Sarfaraz Siddique, and his two unidentified accomplices on complaint of the victim’s maternal uncle, Masood, and arrested her husband.

During the investigation, Sarfaraz was found innocent. An investigation team of CIA police now arrested a new suspect, Hamza Arshad, who revealed that he and his accomplice, Subhan Ijaz, were hired by Faizan, the son of the complainant of the FIR, Masood Malik. Faizan wanted to grab money and jewelry of his cousin, Farhat Bibi, after murdering her. Faizan has also been arrested.

CONVOCATION: The 12th convocation of a private university was held where Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan was the chief guest while Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan was the guest of honour.

The governor awarded gold and silver medals to outstanding graduates. A total of 1,811 graduates received degrees in the convocation.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025