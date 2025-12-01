E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Balochistan Climate Camp 2025 held in Lahore

From the Newspaper Published December 1, 2025
LAHORE: The Balochistan Climate Camp 2025 brought together students, youth leaders, climate advocates, researchers and community organisers in Lahore to discuss Balochistan’s climate crisis, social and gender challenges, and the communication gaps that continue to exist between provinces.

The two-day camp was jointly organised by Zameek Balochistan, Ilmdaan and Kitab Ghar Lahore. It featured meaningful discussions on youth leadership, environmental justice, cultural misconceptions, provincial representation and collective action. Participants engaged in dialogue circles, creative exercises and group reflections designed to deepen understanding and cooperation among communities.

A statement said that this year, the camp had been intentionally organised in Lahore instead of Balochistan. “Although Balochistan faces some of the harshest climate impacts in Pakistan, its struggles often remain unheard in major cities. By hosting the camp in Lahore, the purpose was to ensure that the voices and experiences of Baloch communities reach national spaces, especially among youth networks, academic circles and policy influencing groups,” it said.

The camp was led by Nafeesa Baloch, the Founder of Zameek Balochistan and a young climate activist from Gwadar. She had previously organised the first-ever Climate Camp in Balochistan, and this year she once again demonstrated exceptional dedication by traveling from Gwadar to Lahore to personally lead and organise the second edition.

Participants described the camp as a powerful step toward unity, understanding and collective action for climate justice.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

