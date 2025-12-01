E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Annual chrysanthemum exhibition to begin on Dec 4

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 1, 2025
LAHORE: The annual 15-day chrysanthemum flower (Gull-e-Daoodi) exhibition will start at the Jilani Park from December 4.In this regard, Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Managing Director Raja Mansoor Ahmad issued instructions to the officers in a meeting held in this regard here on Sunday.

“This beautiful and colourful event will be held at the Oval Ground of Jilani Park,” he said.

On this occasion, the officers concerned led by PHA Additional MD Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha told the MD that the arrangements for the event were in full swing. They said the Gull-e-Daoodi plants were being shifted to the Jilani Park from various PHA-owned nurseries. “There should be no issue related to arrangements in holding the event successfully amid attendance of more and more people, especially families,” the MD further sought.

