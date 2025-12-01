Lahore Development Plan phase-II launched

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has officially launched the second phase of the Lahore Development Plan.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, a new era of development has begun in the provincial metropolis as at least 6,284 streets across the city will be completely upgraded in this phase.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) will upgrade 486 streets, while the Lahore Municipal Corporation will upgrade 5,798 streets by June next year, making them modern and something the city can be proud of, it said.

A meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz about Lahore’s development Phase-II. A detailed briefing was given, and the chief minister issued important instructions.

The CM Office said that a monthly, step-by-step work plan was presented to make every neigh bour hood in Lahore brighter and better.

Maryam Nawaz clearly instructed that there would be no compromise on quality in the development work, and no delay would be tolerated in completing the phase-II.

She added that every corner of Lahore will now be improved and made respectable for its residents.

