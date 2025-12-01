E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Lahore Development Plan phase-II launched

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 1, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has officially launched the second phase of the Lahore Development Plan.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, a new era of development has begun in the provincial metropolis as at least 6,284 streets across the city will be completely upgraded in this phase.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) will upgrade 486 streets, while the Lahore Municipal Corporation will upgrade 5,798 streets by June next year, making them modern and something the city can be proud of, it said.

A meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz about Lahore’s development Phase-II. A detailed briefing was given, and the chief minister issued important instructions.

The CM Office said that a monthly, step-by-step work plan was presented to make every neigh bour hood in Lahore brighter and better.

Maryam Nawaz clearly instructed that there would be no compromise on quality in the development work, and no delay would be tolerated in completing the phase-II.

She added that every corner of Lahore will now be improved and made respectable for its residents.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe