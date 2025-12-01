E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Bars to strike against lawyer’s ‘murder’ by police

Our Correspondent Published December 1, 2025
BAHAWALPUR: The district bar associations of Bahawalpur, Lodhran and Vehari have announced to hold a strike on Monday (today) in protest against the killing of Muhammad Zeeshan Dhadhi advocate in Vehari allegedly by police the other day.

Separate announcements were made by bar associations on Sunday and they condemned Vehari police for killing Zeeshan and branding him a drug peddler.

The announcement made by Bahawalpur bar’s general secretary Malik Muhammad Ishaque condemned murder of their fraternity member, who, he claimed, was killed at his own house barged by the police who opened indiscriminate fire on him. He charged the police with concealing facts of the incident and demanded arrest of the policemen involved in the lawyer’s murder. He threatened that if police officials were not arrested, the bars would take extreme action.

The Bahawalpur bar also condemned the murder of Jhang Bar Association’s former president Mahar Munir Suthadan Sial by police and demanded the arrest of his killers.

The bars of Vehari and Lodhran also issued statements of this nature, calling upon the IGP, to book police officials responsible for the killing of Dhadhi under anti-terrorist act(ATA).

Police meanwhile alleged that Zeeshan was a drug peddler involved in 14 heinous crimes, including dacoity and narcotics. Police recovered seven kilograms of heroin and hashish from the house where the firing occurred.

CONVICTION: Additional District and Sessions Judge Kahror Pucca Umer Farooq Awan handed down death sentence and fine on two men for murder.

According to the prosecution, the convicts, Khursheed Ahmed and Muhammad Shahid, suspected that Sajjad alias Ranjha (25) had a relationship with their sister, Shazia. On June 1, 2024, when Sajjad went outside home at night, the convicts took him to their residence where they tortured him to death. On the complaint of the deceased’s father, Ashiq Hussain, Dhanote police had registered an FIR.

The court convicted Khursheed and Shahid and imposed a Rs2m fine on each of them. It ordered that the fine amount be paid to the heirs of the deceased. In case of default, the convicts would have to undergo further six months’ more imprisonment.

CASES: District Police Lodhran claimed to have registered 82 cases in 24 hours for the violation of traffic rules across the district.

According to police PRO, these cases were registered over various violations, including missing helmets and driving without licenses.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

