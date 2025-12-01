Three hog deer poaching cases filed

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Three FIRs have been registered on Sunday based on separate complaints filed by the Wildlife department alleging that several protected hog deer were illegally hunted in different areas of Kot Addu in a spate of poaching incidents.

On the complaint of Taunsa Barrage Senior Wildlife Ranger Muhammad Kamran, police registered a case for hunting a female hog deer on November 1 in the Chah Jabar Wala area near mauza Matwani Wala.

The complainant claimed the accused, identified as Ashraf and Khadim Hussain along with several others, allegedly surrounded the animal in a rice field and shot it with a 12-bore gun and took the carcass away.

Another similar incident was reported on the same day in the Bahar Shah area near a local school in which accused Saifullah and Muhammad Shoaib along with four to five others allegedly hunted another female hog deer using a similar firearm.

A third incident was reported on November 6 within the Ashari Wala forest in which accused Muhammad Ramazan and others allegedly used hunting dogs to capture a hog deer.

Wildlife department seeks compensation for the protected animals

The situation reportedly escalated when the dogs injured buffaloes belonging to a local shepherd leading to a confrontation.

In all three cases, local witnesses claimed that they saw the poaching take place and have expressed their willingness to testify. The value of each killed hog deer had been estimated at Rs250,000.

The Wildlife department had formally requested that strict legal action be taken against the accused under the Punjab Wildlife Act and that compensation for the protected animals be secured.

Police have started investigations into all three incidents.

RECOVERED: The Rajanpur Police claimed to have recovered a citizen who was abducted two days ago from the Bangla Iccha Police precinct.

According to a spokesperson, a case had already been registered at the Bangla Iccha Police station in Rujhan tehsil against the criminals from the Katcha area.

He said the breakthrough came after police received intelligence regarding the victim’s movement.

He said an intelligence-based operation was launched, leading to a heavy exchange of fire between the police and the kidnappers.

The criminals were forced to flee, abandoning the abductee in the process, he added.

He said the police safely recovered the villager, identified as Muhammad Ramazan.

District Police Officer (DPO) Farooq Amjad had commended the police team for the success of the operation.

He said that search operations were ongoing in various areas to apprehend the fleeing criminals.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025