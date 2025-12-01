Man ‘dies by suicide’ in Sultanabad

KARACHI: An elderly man took his own life in the Sultanabad area, officials said on Sunday.

Docks SHO Nand Lal said that the body of a man, aged around 60, was found hanging at the Sultanabad Bridge.

He said witnesses told the police that the man used to sleep under the bridge. He added that the victim had apparently hanged himself using a chador.

However, his identity could not be ascertained till late in the night.

Later, the body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Human torso found in Gulshan

A human torso was recovered from University Road in Gulshan-i-Iqbal on Sunday, rescue and police services officials said.

Area SHO Mohammed Naeem Rajput said that it appeared that the man’s head and legs had been severed by unidentified suspect(s) elsewhere and the torso placed in a double shopper bag and dumped in a deserted area between Sir Syed University and Post Office Street.

The decapitated body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

‘Drug trafficker’ held

Keamari police took a woman into custody on Sunday afternoon after recovering a large quantity of drugs from a public transport vehicle arriving from Quetta, adds PPI.

The suspect, identified as Zakira, was stopped by law enforcement personnel from the Mochko police station.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025