2 dead, 20 hurt as launch collides with speedboat near Manora

Imtiaz Ali Published December 1, 2025
KARACHI: A woman and a teenage girl were killed and 20 others, including children, were injured after a “private” speedboat collided with a passenger launch at the sea near Manora on Sunday evening, officials said.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that the wooden launch was heading towards Jetty No 1 from Manora Beach when it collided with the speedboat at about 6:30pm.

The impact destroyed the launch, injuring 22 people from four families. They were rescued by the Pakistan Navy and Karachi Port Trust administration and shifted to a private hospital in Clifton and the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.

Two females – Arousa Khurram, 30, and Muqaddas Ejaz, 17 – died during treatment, while two children were placed on ventilators due to their precarious condition.

Some of the injured were identified as Daud Khurram, Khadija Jamshed, Yusra Ejaz, Saima Jamshed, Salman Aijaz, Ahad Jamshed, Huzaifa Afzal, Zara Ayub, Urooj Khurram, Amanullah, Arifa, Anushay, Sara, Rayan, Riyan, Ayesha, Mahak Taufiq and Roohan Taufiq.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

Imtiaz Ali is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. His reporting portfolio encompasses crime, politics, and the provincial legislature, alongside coverage of the courts, government affairs, and the health sector.

