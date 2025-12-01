Three-day Science Festival concludes

KARACHI: People visiting the three-day Sindh Youth Science and Technology Festival that concluded on Sunday took a keen interest in projects prepared by over 70 students from around 40 public and private universities.

The festival held at the Sindh Youth Club in Gulistan-i-Jauhar also included a book fair and musical performances.

More than 1,500 students from across the province participated in the event, organised by the Sindh government’s Department of Sports and Youth Affairs.

The closing ceremony was attended by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, who visited various stalls and interacted with the youth to learn about their projects.

At the science festival, students of Dow University secured first position with their medical innovation, the ‘Shifa App’, winning a cash prize of 100,000 rupees along with a shield, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Ziauddin University students secured second place and Hamdard University students achieved third place.

It said a modern AI robot, capable of answering questions in both Urdu and English, became the highlight of the exhibition. The students shared that it took seven to eight months of effort to build the robot.

Other projects showcased included an electric bicycle, low-cost housing models and residential designs specifically for the transgender community, which were highly appreciated by the participants.

Students from Larkana presented Pakistan’s first low-cost solar-wind turbine, capable of generating electricity simultaneously from wind and sunlight. The project cost approximately Rs50,000 and can power basic household appliances.

