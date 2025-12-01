This week 50 years ago : Parking fee and photo exhibition

PARKING a vehicle on most of Karachi’s streets and roads is a problem that has been troubling citizens for decades. The subject of charged parking is connected with it. Similarly, who gets to collect parking fee has also been a bit of an issue. On Dec 1, 1975, it was learnt that the parking bylaws committee of the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) was to meet shortly to consider matters related to the auction of the right of collection of parking fee in certain areas of the city. To begin with, Abdullah Haroon Road and Zaibunnisa Street would be declared ‘controlled areas’ and the right of collecting fee would be auctioned for six months. The implementation of the experiment was going to be ‘watched carefully’ to facilitate its gradual extension to cover other areas.

Another transport-related piece of information was picked up by the media the same day. The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) had issued officially stamped bus fare tables for display on every bus, directing bus owners to put up the new tables by Dec 4 or face stern action. A spokesman for the RTA said mass checking of buses would start from Dec 4 with the help of mobile courts. At the time, 450 buses were moving on 34 city routes as against 58 officially listed routes. No vehicles could be seen on 21 routes and private bus operator had been keeping mum about it.

It is the student community, along with office-goers, which mostly uses public transport. But sometimes the young ones hog the headlines for all the wrong reasons. On Dec 6, two persons were injured in a fight between two groups of students at the University of Karachi (KU). One received a bullet injury and the other stab wounds. It all began when six students beat a boy, after which the group that the boy belonged to came which resulted in a brawl.

Staying with the subject of pupils, on Dec 2, it was reported in this newspaper that the day before the Council of Karachi University Students passed its annual budget showing an income of Rs45,000 as against an estimated expenditure of Rs45,500 — a deficit of Rs500. The budget was approved after a marathon meeting of 13 hours spread over three sessions.

On the artistic side of city life, on Dec 3, the Provincial Minister for Information, Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani inaugurated a two-day exhibition of photographs organised by the Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP) at the Arts Council. Addressing a big number of guests, the minister said the eye of the camera was the best medium to record an event. Highlighting the importance of news photos, he commented illiterate persons could keep themselves updated on current affairs just by glancing at the pictures published in a newspaper. The minister announced, on behalf of the Sindh government. three cash prizes — first, Rs500, second, Rs300 and third, Rs200 — to be given to the photographers whose pictures were to be judged best by a committee comprising I H Burney (Dawn), S M Ashraf (Sun) Sanaullah (Hurriyet) and Ali Mazhar Rizvi (director information, Karachi).

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025