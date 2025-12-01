E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Policeman shot dead at checkpoint in Rohri

Our Correspondent Published December 1, 2025
SUKKUR: Two armed motorcycle riders opened fire and killed a police constable when he signalled them to stop at a checkpoint in the New Yard Colony of Rohri taluka in Sukkur district on Sunday.

The area police said the area was condoned off soon after the attack to apprehend the suspects.

They identified the slain constable as Jahanzeb Jatoi, and said he died on the spot. A hunt for the killers was mounted, they added.

The constable’s body was taken to the Rohri Taluka Hospital for a postmortem examination and then handed over to the heirs.

Sukkur DIG retired Captain Faisal Abdullah Chachar, SSP Azhar Khan Mughal and other senior police officials along with personnel and locals attended his funeral prayers at Police Line before he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard with full police honours.

Road accident

A man was killed and his brother injured after a speeding container-mounted trailer hit a loader-rickshaw near the Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) installation along National Highway in Ghotki district on Sunday.

The two brothers were identified as Shahbaz Leghari and Zulfiqar Leghari, residents of Gullan Leghari village. Shahbaz, who was driving the tri-wheeler, died on the spot and Zulfiqar was rushed to the Ghotki Taluka Hospital for treatment.

People present at the accident site caught hold of the trailer driver and handed him over to the Sardar police.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

