Chitral people laud services of outgoing DPO

CHITRAL: Civil society representatives paid glowing tributes to the outgoing district police officer Iftikhar Shah upon his transfer from Lower Chitral, and termed his tenure as remarkable characterised by peace, zero tolerance for drugs, a significant drop in crimes and ideal police-people relations.

Speaking at a farewell ceremony here the other day, Maulana Khaleequz Zaman, Din Mohammad Nadeem, Aminur Rehman and others appreciated him as a seasoned police officer who wielded the qualities of strong leadership, ethical policing and community engagement skills.

At the ceremony, police officers paid tribute to their outgoing boss for his services and expressed their best wishes for him.

They said that his community-oriented approach had brought the police and the people on one page against social evils that helped nip crimes in the bud with special focus on eradication of drugs, while dispute resolution found a great boost that saved the people from litigation.

They expressed their sorrow over the premature transfer of the district police chief and said that keeping in view of his popularity among the people of Chitral, his tenure should have been extended beyond one-and-a-half-year period.

Addressing the ceremony, Iftikhar Shah described his posting in Lower Chitral as the best part of his service and appreciated the performance of all the police officers and personnel.

He said that Lower Chitral police were playing an important role in preventing crime and maintaining law and order.

“The people of Lower Chitral are humane, hospitable and law-abiding, which is something to be proud of. If anyone has been hurt because of me while performing my duties, I seek forgiveness. The hospitality of the people of Lower Chitral will always be remembered,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025