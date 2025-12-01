PHC rejects bail plea in honour-related double murder case

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has rejected bail plea of a suspect arrested in a honour-related double murder of a couple including his stepbrother in Dir Upper district around three months ago.

A single-member bench of Justice Sabitullah Khan, while rejecting the bail petition of the suspect AKhunzada, observed that it was a case of brutal murders allegedly committed on pretext of honour inside the house of the deceased, wherein one innocent pregnant woman namely Fahima Bibi was also killed.

“Superior courts have time and again observed that such like offences are increasing day by day and must be curbed with iron hands,” the bench ruled.

Referring to an earlier judgement of Supreme Court, the bench pointed out that it had clearly been held by the apex court that nobody had any right nor could anybody be allowed to take law in his own hands to take life of anybody in the name of “Ghairat” (honour) as nether the law nor the religion permitted the so-called honour killing, which amounted to “Qatl-i-Amd” (intentional murder).

Bench rules such ‘vile’ acts violative of fundamental rights

“It was further held that such iniquitous and vile act was violative of fundamental rights as enshrined in Article 9 of the Constitution, which provided that no person would be deprived of life or liberty except in accordance with law and any custom or usage in that respect was void under article 8(1) of the Constitution,” the bench observed.

The bench pointed out that in a recent judgement by the high court, bail was refused to an accused despite a compromise having being effected with the legal heirs of the deceased. The bench added that in the instant case, the petitioner failed to make out an arguable case for his release on bail in the circumstances.

The FIR of the occurrence was registered at Gandigar police station, Dir Upper, on Aug 1, 2025, under different provisions of Pakistan Penal Code.

The complainant in the FIR was the SHO of the police station, who stated that on basis of information about a double-murder, he rushed to the place of occurrence where he found bodies of deceased Safiullah and his wife Fahima Bibi lying in their home.

He stated that he found a witness Lal Mina, daughter of the present petitioner, who was also present there and had survived the attack.

Later on, Lal Mina recorded her statement with a judicial magistrate wherein she charged her father (petitioner) and her brother Shah Tahir for the commission of the offence.

She alleged that her father had property dispute with her Safiullah and in order to settle that score, he defamed her for having ‘illicit relations’ with her paternal uncle.

She claimed that in 2020, her father had also registered concocted case against the deceased accusing him of abducting her. She added that the fake case was dismissed by the court. The witness claimed that due to fear for her life, she had been residing at the residence of deceased Safiullah.

The bench ruled that apparently, no clue of mala fide or malice was appearing on the record for false implication of the petitioner in the offence.

“The occurrence has also taken place inside the house of the deceased persons and the presence of the present accused/petitioner has duly been reflected on the spot at the relevant time duly armed, with effective firing upon the deceased and prosecution witness Lal Mina Bibi,” the bench observed.

It ruled that at that stage, no question of misidentification would arise in view of the close relationship between the parties and the alleged motive.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025