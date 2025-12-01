Gandapur launches mobile unit to promote rural healthcare

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: KP’s former chief minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has formally inaugurated the Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) at Awan Adda here the other day.

The project, aimed at expanding access to primary healthcare in remote regions, is funded by the Late King, Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Programme for Charity Works (KAAP), managed by the Islamic Development Bank and operated by Normeca International.

During the visit, the DHO Dera briefed the former chief minister on the MMU’s operational progress, achievements and its growing role in delivering essential medical services across the district.

He said the unit had notably improved access to quality healthcare, especially for underserved communities. Gandapur appreciated the performance of the Mobile Medical Unit and expressed satisfaction over its contribution to strengthening the district’s healthcare delivery system.

He remarked that the initiative reflected the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring accessible and efficient health services for all citizens.

Equipped with modern medical tools and staffed by trained health professionals, the MMU provides on-site treatment, diagnostic services and referral support to residents of far flung areas of Dera Ismail Khan.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT DRIVE: The authorities tightened their anti-encroachment campaign here the other day, clearing several key commercial stretches after repeated complaints of blocked roads and growing congestion.

Acting on the instructions of the commissioner, Zafarul Islam Khattak, assistant commissioner Syed Muhammad Arsalan led the operation, which covered the route from Fawara Chowk to Bannu Adda as well as the Saddar Bazaar area. Both temporary stalls and long-standing structures were removed to reopen the roadway.

Teams from the revenue department, traffic police, TMA, WSSC and local police assisted in the campaign.

The administration also moved against shopkeepers at Circular Road and near Imamia Gate who had overstretched their limits despite earlier warnings.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025