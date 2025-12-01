Oghi traders seek ban on transportation of heavy granite rocks

MANSEHRA: The business community on Sunday demanded ban on transportation of heavy granite rocks from Oghi to avoid frequent mishaps and protect roads from being damaged extensively.

Waqar Ahmad, a trade leader in Oghi, told reporters that they had repeatedly urged the authorities to impose restrictions on the movement of giant granite-loaded trucks as they were damaging roads and bridges.

Surrounded by a group of traders, Mr Ahmad said transportation of large stones was in violation of traffic rules and mining regulations.

“We have repeatedly asked the authorities to impose a ban on granite transportation, but to no avail. In a recent accident, nearly a dozen vehicles were damaged when a granite truck driver lost control of his vehicle due to overloading,” Mr Ahmad said.

He further stated that ‘illegal’ and uncontrolled mining had also damaged water resources, forests, and natural pathways in Oghi, saying the relevant departments must intervene without delay to protect infrastructure and environment from further harm.

FRAUDSTERS GANG: The police have warned the public to beware of fraudsters allegedly blackmailing citizens by impersonating as police officers to demand bribes.

“We have received information that fraudsters are active in the area and are blackmailing citizens through phone calls while posing as police officials,” district police officer Mohammad Azhar Khan told reporters on Sunday.

He said the police’s technical branch had launched an investigation to trace the phone numbers used by the gangsters and collect data to bring them to justice.

“The fraudsters have been contacting well-off individuals, introducing themselves as police officers and seeking bribes on various pretexts,” Mr Khan said.

“People must cooperate with police in identifying and arresting these criminals,” Mr Khan said.

He said the department would also seek assistance from the relevant authorities if required to track down these people.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested dozens of outlaws and narcotics peddlers during a crackdown.

The DPO said he had visited police stations across the district and instructed DSPs and SHOs to tighten noose around drug suppliers and criminals.

“We cannot allow such a handful of people to destroy the future of our coming generations by supplying ice and other drugs to them,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025