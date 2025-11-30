Huge wins for Stars, Conquerors

FAISALABAD: Conq­uerors beat Challengers by a whopping 148 runs while Stars outplayed Strikers by seven wickets in the eighth-round matches of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament in Faisalabad on Saturday.

Batting first, Conquerors posted 300-9 off the stipulated 50 overs -- the highest total of the tournament -- at the HPC Ground.

Conquerors’ openers Saira Jabeen and Gull Feroza put on a dominating 171-run stand off 24.1 overs. Saira struck 90 off 104 balls hitting 12 fours while Gull cracked 10 fours in her 67-ball 78.

Challengers’ Memoona Tippu Sultan removed both the openers with 198 runs on the board after 31 overs. Sidra Nawaz (31), Farzana Farooq (20), Iram Javed (17) and Ayesha Bilal (15) took Conquerors beyond the 300-run mark. Apart from Memoona, Sana Talib and Quratulain picked up two wickets each.

In reply, skipper Fatima Sana provided her team a head start with new ball as she castled Sadaf Shamas and Fatima Shahid with just five runs on the board. Ayesha Zafar (65 off 57 balls, 11 fours) and Huraina Sajjad (23 off 38) then put on a 75-run stand before the latter was run out.

Rameen Shamim (27) and Eyman Fatima (14) were the only other Challengers’ players to enter double figures as they lost eight wickets for 72 runs succumbing to their fifth loss in the tournament.

In the other match of the day, Stars successfully chased a 167-run target with 9.5 overs balls to spare at the Iqbal Stadium.

Sidra Amin – who is now leading the run scoring charts with 328 in seven outings -- stitched an unbeaten 96-run stand with Syeda Aroob Shah as Stars bagged their fifth win of the tournament.

Player-of-the-match Sidra’s 81 not out came off 116 balls with the aid of six fours and one six while Aroob hit five fours and one six during her 47-ball 50. For Strikers, Rabia Rani, Areesha Noor and Humna Bilal picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, Noreen Yaqoob’s half-century (58 off 105) and opener Shawaal Zulfiqar’s 34 off 40 took Strikers to 166-9 in 50 overs.

Anosha Nasir, Fatima Zahra and Diana Baig dismissed two batters each for Stars.

The penultimate round of the tournament will be played on Monday.

