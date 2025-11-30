E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Pakistan cruise into final

Published November 30, 2025
KARACHI: Pakistan stormed into the IMC Over-40s T20 World Cup final with a crushing nine-wicket win over USA in the semi-final here at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan raced to the 153-run target in just 10.5 overs. Humayun Farhat blasted 95 off 35 balls with the help of 13 fours and six sixes while captain Abdul Razzaq finished unbeaten on 58 off 29 balls. The pair added 144 in an unbroken opening stand until Humayun was out lbw.

Earlier, the US managed to post 152-6 as Mohammad Farrukh top-scored with 59. Tabish Khan and Zulfiqar Babar took two wickets each. Humayun was named player-of-the-match.

Pakistan now face Australia in the final on Monday.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

