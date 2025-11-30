E-Paper | December 04, 2025

India’s focus now on winning ODI series against SA, says Rahul

Reuters Published November 30, 2025
RANCHI: KL Rahul said India will put their humbling Test series defeat by South Africa behind them as he leads the team into a three-match One-day International series against the same opponents starting on Sunday in Ranchi.

India lost the opening Test against the Proteas in Kolkata by 30 runs before suffering a 408-run hammering in Guwahati that left them licking their wounds after a fifth defeat in the last seven Tests at home.

Rahul, 33, was named captain for the start of the three-match ODI series as regular Indian skipper Shubman Gill nurses a neck issue. The wicket-keeper/batter said winning was the most important thing for them.

“That’s what we will focus on, and forget what happened a week ago,” Rahul told reporters in Ranchi on Saturday.

“We’re focusing on the game tomorrow and we’ll see how we can put in a collective performance which helps us win. Then we move to the second venue and try to win the series. That’s the most important thing.”

India will be bolstered by the return of former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma — both of whom have retired from Test cricket — adding more depth and experience to the side.

“Their importance at any point is huge, to have senior players in the team. It makes the dressing room feel a lot more confident,” Rahul said.

“Just having their presence and experience helps out the team. We are really happy they’re here.”

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel said a day earlier that the switch to white-ball cricket would inject fresh energy into the home side and help them regroup.

“It’s a change of colour by clothing and it’s a change of ball, which always brings a different energy,” said the South African Morkel.

“It’ll be important to start well, to play good cricket over the next week or two, because South Africa are here to win.

“Luckily, we have got some good experience ahead now in the team.

“I have played many games against them [Kohli and Rohit]. I have had sleepless nights bowling to them. So, I know as a bowler what goes through your preparation playing against them.

“For us, focus is on the next two days.”

India will play three ODIs against South Africa between Sunday and Dec 6 before the teams face off again in five T20 Internationals.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

