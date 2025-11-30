Venezuelan airspace should be considered ‘closed in its entirety’, says Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that the airspace above and near Venezuela should be considered closed, the latest escalation in a standoff with leftist leader Nicolas Maduro.

“To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network, “please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY.” The US president did not elaborate.

Trump’s administration is piling pressure on Venezuela, with a major military deployment in the Caribbean that includes the world’s largest aircraft carrier.

Washington says the aim is to curb drug trafficking, but Caracas insists regime change is the ultimate goal.

US forces have carried out strikes against more than 20 alleged Venezuelan drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean since early September, killing at least 83 people.

Washington has yet to release evidence that the vessels it targeted were used to smuggle drugs or posed a threat to the United States, and experts say the strikes amount to extrajudicial killings even if they target known traffickers.

Raising the stakes further, Trump warned earlier this week that efforts to halt Venezuelan drug trafficking “by land” would begin “very soon.” In recent days, constant activity by US fighter jets has been recorded just a few dozen kilometers off the Venezuelan coast, according to aircraft tracking websites.

The Dominican Republic, Venezuela’s neighbor, also granted the United States permission this week to use airport facilities as part of its deployment, while the island nation of Trinidad and Tobago, located only a few kilometers from Venezuela, recently hosted US Marine Corps exercises.

The tensions have now led to major disruptions in air travel to and from Venezuela.

The US military dwarfs Venezuela’s, which is debilitated by a lack of training, low wages, and deteriorating equipment, six sources familiar with Venezuelan military capabilities said.

Although Maduro, in power since 2013, has enjoyed military loyalty by placing officers in government roles, rank-and-file soldiers earn just $100 a month in local currency, about a fifth of what studies say an average family needs to meet its basic needs.

Sources say desertions, which already occur in many units, could increase in the event of a US military attack.

The primary experience of Venezuelan troops in recent years has been confronting unarmed civilians during street protests.

Maduro has said 8 million civilians are training in militias, but one source estimated that only thousands of intelligence personnel, armed ruling-party supporters, and militia members would really participate in defensive actions.

The military’s equipment — much of it Russian-made and decades-old — is lacking. Caracas bought some 20 Sukhoi fighter jets in the 2000s, but they are considered lacking in comparison to U.S. B-2s, and Venezuela’s Russian-made helicopters, tanks and shoulder-fired missiles are also outdated.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025