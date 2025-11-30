E-Paper | December 04, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Agitational politics

News agencies Published November 30, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

MULTAN: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today [Nov 29] said that his Government would welcome political dialogue with Opposition to resolve various issues. He, however, warned that if the Opposition started any movement in violation of democratic norms of politics, the Government would crush it with full force. Mr Bhutto said that political dialogue was imperative for … any democracy. The People’s Government has sought national consensus in the past on various issues … for which it had talks with the Opposition and accommodated their point of view. It was prepared to do so in future as well. The [PM] was addressing … MNAs, Senators, MPAs and party workers from Multan Division.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Jakarta,] pro-Indonesia political parties in Portuguese Timor ... declared the colony as part of Indonesia, Radio Jakarta reported. A joint statement broadcast by the Radio said the parties regarded the unilateral declaration of independence of Portuguese Timor by the Left-wing Fretilin movement … as a violation of an agreement between Indonesia and Portugal. … “We declare that Portuguese Timor is part of … Indonesia.”

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
Second thoughts
Updated 02 Dec, 2025

Second thoughts

THE Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza summit, held in October, was punctuated by rhetoric about how peace had been won in the...
Governor raj?
02 Dec, 2025

Governor raj?

IT would be most unfortunate if it were to happen. The imposition of governor’s rule in KP would be yet another...
Traffic rules
02 Dec, 2025

Traffic rules

THE recent measures taken by the Sindh and Punjab governments to curb rampant traffic violations to ease chaotic...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe