From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Agitational politics

MULTAN: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today [Nov 29] said that his Government would welcome political dialogue with Opposition to resolve various issues. He, however, warned that if the Opposition started any movement in violation of democratic norms of politics, the Government would crush it with full force. Mr Bhutto said that political dialogue was imperative for … any democracy. The People’s Government has sought national consensus in the past on various issues … for which it had talks with the Opposition and accommodated their point of view. It was prepared to do so in future as well. The [PM] was addressing … MNAs, Senators, MPAs and party workers from Multan Division.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Jakarta,] pro-Indonesia political parties in Portuguese Timor ... declared the colony as part of Indonesia, Radio Jakarta reported. A joint statement broadcast by the Radio said the parties regarded the unilateral declaration of independence of Portuguese Timor by the Left-wing Fretilin movement … as a violation of an agreement between Indonesia and Portugal. … “We declare that Portuguese Timor is part of … Indonesia.”

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025