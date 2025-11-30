Politics of power is pitted against a cult

THIS is with reference to the report “PTI slams article against Imran as ‘recycled propaganda’” (Nov 16), which carried the main opposition party’s reaction to the story published by The Economist about the wife of the imprisoned former prime minister allegedly exercising ‘spiritual’ and political influence over his government. The fact is that the story has once again brought to surface longstanding concerns about informal power networks shaping state decisions, and has reinforced the rather widespread belief that personal relationships and mysticism overshadowed institutional mechanisms more than once.

Much of the party’s current political energy appears to be obsessively focused on the singular goal of securing political relief for its imprisoned leader, and this intense, singular focus has seriously overshadowed the party’s fundamental duty to behave like a responsible opposition to ensure effective governance.

The party’s leaders are adopting an adversarial and confrontational stance not because such a stance genuinely benefits the people, but because they think that such a strategy would put political pressure on national institutions. This entire approach is reckless, dangerous and fundamentally misaligned with the severe, existential security threats that are being currently faced by the country.

The party’s top leadership frequently presents itself as a ‘victim’ of political persecution, failing to acknowledge the damaging consequences of its own political decisions. The nation can no longer afford a style of politics that is solely built upon bitter personal rivalries, the uncritical worship of a charisma cult, or the continuous assertion of unverified claims. Pakistan’s current, multifaceted challenges are too dire for state actors to indulge in political strategies that divide rather than unite the nation.

Pakistan today requires a leadership that unequivocally places national security, economic recovery and institutional resilience far above just about any other consideration. The political actors must immediately cease weaponising divisive narratives that actively undermine vital national institutions, especially at a time when the armed forces and civilians are sacrificing their lives daily in the fight against terrorism. People are weary of politicians who self-servingly present themselves as national saviours, while simultaneously engaging in political behaviours that actively create deep and destructive rifts within the country’s fabric.

Pakistan deserves better leadership, more effective governance, stronger institutions and greater national unity. The long-term future of the country must not be sacrificed at the altar of short-sighted, narrow and personal political ambitions.

The time has definitively come for rigorous accountability, not merely for corruption or incompetence, but also for political behaviour that fundamentally undermines attempts to build national cohesion. Pakistan needs stability, unity and a model of leadership that is firmly grounded in responsible action, not solely in self-serving personal agendas.

Abdul Basit Alvi

Muzaffarabad

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025