Digital exclusion

From the Newspaper Published November 30, 2025
INTERNET suspension has become a norm in Balochistan. The service remains closed for multiple days. While the rest of the world moves towards 5G technology, the people of Balochistan are facing digital exclusion, unable to access even 3G and 4G networks.

In this digital age, internet access is not a luxury; it is a necessity. Its disruption and suspension affect people from all walks of life. The worst hit are people who make a living through online jobs who are totally dependent on internet connectivity.

It is unfortunate that the provincial authorities are depriving citizens of basic internet facility. The authorities concerned should ensure uninterrupted internet connectivity across the province.

Toqeer Ahmed
Gwadar

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

