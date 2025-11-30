E-Paper | December 04, 2025

NFC and provinces

THIS is with reference to the article ‘NFC and the 27th amendment’ (Nov 6). The federal government’s move to divert a portion of the provincial share under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award to meet defence and debt-servicing costs raises serious constitutional and governance concerns. The NFC Award is not a negotiable grant, but a constitutionally protected distribution formula meant to strengthen the provinces, not to subsidise federal inefficiencies.

Linking provincial revenues to federal expenditure, in particular defence, undermines the very essence of fiscal devolution established under the 18th Amendment. If the provinces are compelled to finance federal liabilities today, the arrangement will inevitably transform into a permanent precedent, gradually eroding provincial autonomy. The provinces already operate under severe financial constraints. Education, public health, police reforms, infrastructure and emergency services remain critically underfunded. Expecting them to surrender budgetary space to cover fiscal deficits caused largely by federal borrowing, policy failures, narrow tax base, and unsustainable privileges is both unfair and counterproductive. Instead of consti- tutional tweaks to claim provincial resources, the federal government must broaden its tax net, reduce non-productive expenditure, restructure loss-making state entities, and show fiscal discipline. The spirit of the federation lies in balance, not coercion.

Rizwan Ahmed Pato
Khairpur Mirs

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

