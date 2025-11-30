E-Paper | December 03, 2025

FBR burden

From the Newspaper Published November 30, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SECTION 147 of the Income Tax Ordinance mandates unfair quarterly income tax payment on individuals (non-salaried) with monthly income as low as Rs83,334 per month (Rs1 million per annum) based on one’s last submitted return. This Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) requirement is nothing but unfair, among others, to hand-to-mouth senior citizens, widows and individuals deriving income from National Savings investments, or through rented property. This annual income threshold merits rationalisation to save these individuals from the hassle of quarterly advance tax payment, which includes frequent visits to tax consultants and the financial strain associated with such visits.

In view of the aforesaid, the threshold for quarterly income tax payment to FBR needs to be enhanced from the existing Rs1 million per annum to Rs2.5 million per annum. The suggested rationalisation would be limited to individuals, and, therefore, would hardly impact FBR’s cash flow.

Mohammad Shams Izhar
Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
Second thoughts
Updated 02 Dec, 2025

Second thoughts

THE Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza summit, held in October, was punctuated by rhetoric about how peace had been won in the...
Governor raj?
02 Dec, 2025

Governor raj?

IT would be most unfortunate if it were to happen. The imposition of governor’s rule in KP would be yet another...
Traffic rules
02 Dec, 2025

Traffic rules

THE recent measures taken by the Sindh and Punjab governments to curb rampant traffic violations to ease chaotic...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe