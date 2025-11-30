FBR burden

SECTION 147 of the Income Tax Ordinance mandates unfair quarterly income tax payment on individuals (non-salaried) with monthly income as low as Rs83,334 per month (Rs1 million per annum) based on one’s last submitted return. This Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) requirement is nothing but unfair, among others, to hand-to-mouth senior citizens, widows and individuals deriving income from National Savings investments, or through rented property. This annual income threshold merits rationalisation to save these individuals from the hassle of quarterly advance tax payment, which includes frequent visits to tax consultants and the financial strain associated with such visits.

In view of the aforesaid, the threshold for quarterly income tax payment to FBR needs to be enhanced from the existing Rs1 million per annum to Rs2.5 million per annum. The suggested rationalisation would be limited to individuals, and, therefore, would hardly impact FBR’s cash flow.

Mohammad Shams Izhar

Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025