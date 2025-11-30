E-Paper | December 04, 2025

RETIREMENT BENEFITS

From the Newspaper Published November 30, 2025
RETIREMENT BENEFITS: With the recent de-notification of refugee camps and the transfer of assets to district administrations, hundreds of employees of the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees (CAR) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have been instructed to vacate their offices by December 31. They are being phased out without any retirement benefits, pension or financial security. At this stage in life, fresh employment is nearly impossible, leaving the affected individuals extremely vulnerable. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has previously provided retirement benefits to CAR staff using the standard criterion of one-and-a-half months’ last-drawn salary per year of service. The relevant rules should apply to the current workforce, too.

Rizwan Ullah
Peshawar

LACK OF TREATMENT: Our daughter was diagnosed with brain aneurysm in 2020. Ever since her diagnosis, I have visited all leading hospitals in Karachi, including public-sector hospitals, and have consulted qualified neurosurgeons with all the necessary lab reports, CT Scans and MRI reports. Every time, the neurosurgeons either regret to carry out the necessary operation, or refer us to some other neurosurgeon. I have also visited the doctors I had been referred to in the private sector, but they have been doing the same. Is there not a single neurosurgeon in Karachi who may treat my daughter?

Muhammad Naeem Anwar
Karachi

ANOMALY: The Ministry of Religious Affairs recently published an advertisement regarding Hajj. In the advertisement, the cost for additional accommodation in Makkah has been stated as Rs200,000 per person for a bedroom for two persons, and Rs67,000 per person for a room for three. These rates appear illogical, as a couple opting for a room for three people would pay a total of Rs201,000, which is far more economical than paying Rs400,000 for a double occupancy room offering similar comfort. The ministry should review this error and issue a revised notification or clarification for public’s understanding.

K.M. Shafi
Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

