‘More than 1,000 land occupation cases settled in two days’

LAHORE: Authorities have settled more than 1,000 cases of illegal land occupation in the province in two days under the new Possession of Property Ordinance.

This was shared during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to review implementation of the Possession of Property Ordinance here on Saturday.

She said that the rule of land usurpers in Punjab had ended as the authorities concerned had been directed to launch a crackdown against land grabbers in the province.

She said the Punjab government had set a record by settling 1,005 cases of illegal land occupation in just two days.

“Women’s land cases will be resolved on top priority. As soon as a decision is made on a land case, there will be immediate possession, no delay, no recommendation, no negligence will be tolerated,” she said.

She said that every marla, every kanal, every acre of Punjab would be in possession of its original owner only.

She said that if someone illegally occupied someone’s land or property, they should apply in the office of the respective deputy commissioner, who would decide the matter in a few days.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025