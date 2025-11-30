E-Paper | December 04, 2025

‘More than 1,000 land occupation cases settled in two days’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 30, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: Authorities have settled more than 1,000 cases of illegal land occupation in the province in two days under the new Possession of Property Ordinance.

This was shared during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to review implementation of the Possession of Property Ordinance here on Saturday.

She said that the rule of land usurpers in Punjab had ended as the authorities concerned had been directed to launch a crackdown against land grabbers in the province.

She said the Punjab government had set a record by settling 1,005 cases of illegal land occupation in just two days.

“Women’s land cases will be resolved on top priority. As soon as a decision is made on a land case, there will be immediate possession, no delay, no recommendation, no negligence will be tolerated,” she said.

She said that every marla, every kanal, every acre of Punjab would be in possession of its original owner only.

She said that if someone illegally occupied someone’s land or property, they should apply in the office of the respective deputy commissioner, who would decide the matter in a few days.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
Second thoughts
Updated 02 Dec, 2025

Second thoughts

THE Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza summit, held in October, was punctuated by rhetoric about how peace had been won in the...
Governor raj?
02 Dec, 2025

Governor raj?

IT would be most unfortunate if it were to happen. The imposition of governor’s rule in KP would be yet another...
Traffic rules
02 Dec, 2025

Traffic rules

THE recent measures taken by the Sindh and Punjab governments to curb rampant traffic violations to ease chaotic...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe