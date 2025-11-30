E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Man gets life term for killing Lahore woman over marriage refusal

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 30, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: A sessions court on Saturday handed down life imprisonment to a man on a charge of killing a woman for refusal of a marriage proposal.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Shoaib Anwar Qureshi announced the guilty verdict relying on the forensic evidence and witnesses presented by the prosecution.

Gulshan-i-Ravi police had registered the FIR on Jan 30, 2023 against accused Ihsanullah (24), a permanent resident of Gujrat.

According to the prosecution, the accused had attacked the deceased, Hina (22), in her beauty salon with a dagger in the presence of two eyewitnesses. The deceased had received 12 wounds on her body.

The accused had also tried to kill himself with the dagger, however, survived his injuries and the police arrested him from the crime scene.

The judge observed that the prosecution remained successful to prove its case against the defence.

The judge noted that the prosecution successfully established the motive behind the murder of the woman.

The judge rejected the defence of the accused that some unknown assailants had killed the deceased when he was present in the salon to meet the woman. He claimed that the assailants had also injured him.

The judge sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and also ordered him to pay Rs500,000 as compensation to the heirs of the victim.

The convict is already behind bars.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

Violence against women, Gender violence
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
Second thoughts
Updated 02 Dec, 2025

Second thoughts

THE Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza summit, held in October, was punctuated by rhetoric about how peace had been won in the...
Governor raj?
02 Dec, 2025

Governor raj?

IT would be most unfortunate if it were to happen. The imposition of governor’s rule in KP would be yet another...
Traffic rules
02 Dec, 2025

Traffic rules

THE recent measures taken by the Sindh and Punjab governments to curb rampant traffic violations to ease chaotic...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe