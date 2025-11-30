Man gets life term for killing Lahore woman over marriage refusal

LAHORE: A sessions court on Saturday handed down life imprisonment to a man on a charge of killing a woman for refusal of a marriage proposal.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Shoaib Anwar Qureshi announced the guilty verdict relying on the forensic evidence and witnesses presented by the prosecution.

Gulshan-i-Ravi police had registered the FIR on Jan 30, 2023 against accused Ihsanullah (24), a permanent resident of Gujrat.

According to the prosecution, the accused had attacked the deceased, Hina (22), in her beauty salon with a dagger in the presence of two eyewitnesses. The deceased had received 12 wounds on her body.

The accused had also tried to kill himself with the dagger, however, survived his injuries and the police arrested him from the crime scene.

The judge observed that the prosecution remained successful to prove its case against the defence.

The judge noted that the prosecution successfully established the motive behind the murder of the woman.

The judge rejected the defence of the accused that some unknown assailants had killed the deceased when he was present in the salon to meet the woman. He claimed that the assailants had also injured him.

The judge sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and also ordered him to pay Rs500,000 as compensation to the heirs of the victim.

The convict is already behind bars.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025