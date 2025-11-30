E-Paper | December 04, 2025

LHC releases 13 PTI workers detained under MPO

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 30, 2025
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has struck down the detention orders of 13 PTI workers in Nankana Sahib issued under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, declaring the district administration’s actions unlawful, unsupported by evidence and contrary to constitutional guarantees of liberty.

Justice Farooq Haider allowed a petition by Sohail Manzoor and ordered immediate release of all detainees who were held at District Jail Sheikhupura since Nov 21 on the orders of Nankana Sahib DC.

The DC had detained Abid Hussain, Mujahid Hussain, Jahangir Ali, Sajjad Ahmad, Imran, Abid Ali, Muhammad Akmal, Tayab Tariq, Asif Ali Assi, Sheikh Imran, Shamoon, Saif Rasool and Allah Ditta for 10 days after the district intelligence committee recommended their preventive custody to avert alleged “law and order threats”.

In his judgment, Justice Haider observed that the entire case against the detainees rested on general allegations and speculative fears that they might stage protests or disturb public order. He noted that no FIRs, reports, witness statements, crime records or intelligence material were presented to justify the detentions.

He observed that neither the detention orders nor the police and DC reports mentioned any concrete act, plan, date, time or place, indicating preparation for violence, traffic obstruction, anti-state activity or property damage.

When asked by the court, the government’s lawyer, district officials and police conceded that no solid, cogent or legally admissible evidence existed on record.

The judge remarked that the allegations were general in nature and unsupported by any substantial material. He maintained that mere apprehensions could not form the basis for curtailing liberty.

“The constitutional right to freedom cannot be suspended without credible grounds,” the judge held.

The district intelligence committee, acting on a report from the district police officer, had claimed that the activists were “hardcore PTI workers” likely to stage unlawful gatherings, incite violence propagate hate speech and disrupt the public’s fundamental rights.

The DC subsequently detained them under Section 3 of the MPO.

The judge set aside all 13 detention orders and ordered that the activists be released forthwith, if not required in any other case.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

