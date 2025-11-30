SOT moot on technology, AI kicks off

LAHORE: The nineteenth edition of SOT Conference opened for discussions on the future of humanity in the age of technology.

The two-day event, launched in 2000 as the School of Tomorrow (SoT) Conference, has grown into a public forum under the Beaconhouse Group, hosting over 30 sessions with more than 100 speakers this year. The theme for 2025 is Co-Creating Tomorrow: Humans, AI, and the Future.

In the opening ceremony, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Beaconhouse had created a platform for debate on education and technology and added that personal connections in learning environment helped the students, especially girls, build confidence for leadership roles.

Beaconhouse Group Chairperson Nasreen Kasuri said the SOT platform had grown during the Group’s 50-year journey. She said education must adjust to changing global realities and noted the group’s work in technology-enabled learning.

A panel, led by Beaconhouse CEO Kasim Kasuri, discussed the impact of AI on life and future systems.

Speakers on the first day included former minister Hina Rabbani Khar, Syed Talat Hussain, Zarrar Khuhro, Fahd Husain, Nadia Jamil, Rashid Rana, Feeha Jamshed, Dr Sohail Naqvi, Dr Tayyaba Tamim and Dr Kamal Munir.

Ms Khar, in one of the sessions, said AI should be used positively and without fear. She said diplomacy had gained new importance and warned that reduced diplomatic contacts increased tensions between states. She said nuclear risks had reached a high level and that nuclear safety required immediate action.

Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, an alumna of Beaconhouse, said her schooling gave her foundation for her professional work. The opening also featured a virtual address by Jürgen Schmidhuber on the rise of applied AI and machine intelligence.

Daniel Sobel spoke on inclusion and its practices.

The sessions throughout the day covered higher education, public policy, art, culture, creativity and politics.

The SOT continues today with more sessions and public activities.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025