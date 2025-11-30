E-Paper | December 04, 2025

1,270 graduates get degrees at FCCU convocation

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 30, 2025
LAHORE: A total of 1,270 graduates were awarded degrees at the annual convocation of the Forman Christian College (a chartered university) (FCCU) on Saturday.

Out of the 1,270 graduates, 987 were awarded bachelors, 270 postgraduate and 13 PhD degrees in the ceremony across a wide range of academic disciplines.

The event was attended by faculty, staff, distinguished guests, alumni, and the families of graduating students.

FCCU Rector Dr Jonathan S Addleton presided over the ceremony, while Dr Nayer Fardows served as the Director of Commencement, 2025. Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan was the chief guest of the ceremony.

The valedictory address was delivered by Ms Noor Ul Ain, representing the undergraduate class, the valedictorian reflected on the transformative journey at FCCU and expressed deep gratitude to the university’s faculty, mentors, and family members for their unwavering support.

The ceremony featured the presentation of several academic and co-curricular awards, including medals for academic excellence, certificates of distinction, roll of honor awards, and departmental recognitions acknowledging outstanding student performance and contributions.

In his address, Dr Addleton highlighted the centrality of hope and faith as guiding principles in the lives of graduates. He encouraged students to approach the future with resilience, optimism, and a commitment to service, underscoring FCCU’s enduring mission to cultivate ethical and community-minded citizens.

Addressing the graduates, the governor reflected on FCCU’s 160-year legacy, commending its longstanding role in nurturing individuals who had shaped Pakistan’s intellectual and social landscape. He emphasised that the class of 2025 had now become part of this proud heritage, urging graduates to take initiative, embrace responsibility, and recognise that consistent, purposeful effort shapes meaningful destinies.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

