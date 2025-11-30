IGP orders strict implementation of amended traffic laws

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar has ordered strict implementation of amended traffic laws, reforms, and the modern system related to traffic.

He was chairing a meeting at the Central Police Office to review targets established under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision for enhanced traffic management and citizen safety.

He said that DPOs should fully support the traffic police in achieving traffic targets to ensure smooth flow of traffic and safe travel for citizens across the province. He directed that indiscriminate and strict action be taken against violations of traffic laws.

He made it clear that DPOs, CTOs, and DTOs would be responsible for delivering the required results of traffic management within the given deadline. SHOs and SDPOs were also instructed to take effective measures through mutual coordination to eliminate disorderly traffic and prevent accidents.

The IGP said that in line with traffic reforms, the laws were equal for everyone and ordered that black (tinted) glasses be immediately removed from police vehicles. He said that government and private vehicles and motorcycles of police officers and personnel must not, under any circumstances, be without registration plates.

Punjab Police spokesperson said if any police officer or personnel was found in violation, the respective SHOs, in-charges, district officers, unit and formation heads would be held responsible. Departmental action would be taken against officers, personnel, and responsible heads for violations involving black tinted windows, and vehicles and motorcycles without number plates.

In the meeting, the IG also directed to further enhance actions against drug dealers and monitor the effective role of prosecution to ensure convictions in drug-related cases.

He said the Special Branch would monitor the performance regarding traffic management and eradication of drug dealing. Continuous poor performance would result in demotion of District Traffic Officers, he added.

The IGP said that traffic accidents, traffic law violations, progress of cases in dispute resolution committees, and response time on emergency helpline 15 would also be regularly monitored. SDPOs were also directed to personally reach the crime scene in cases of burglary and theft.

He made it clear that failure to ensure convictions in drug cases would be the responsibility of SDPOs, while drug addicts should not be seen on roads anywhere in the province.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025