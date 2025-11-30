‘Youth need platforms to learn’

NAROWAL: Young Pakistanis need real platforms where they can learn, make mistakes, find direction and eventually achieve meaningful success, said Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal.

He was speaking at the launching ceremony of the National Incubation Centre for Social Entrepreneurship at the University of Narowal (UoN) on Saturday.

The centre is a joint project of UoN and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), with support from the Government of Denmark. The new centre aims to help young people turn their ideas into practical solutions that support local development, strengthen social cohesion and open new economic opportunities.

The facility was inaugurated by Prof Ahsan Iqbal.

Speaking at the ceremony, he linked the initiative directly to Uraan Pakistan and the country’s long-term development goals. He noted that the centre reflected the government’s commitment to guiding youth toward constructive pathways. He said that when youth channel their energy into innovation and social enterprise, they become contributors to their communities, their province, and eventually to Pakistan’s exports and the broader economy.

The Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Maja Derous, in her remarks emphasised Denmark’s belief in investing in young people and supporting partnerships that gave them room to grow. She noted that Pakistani youth had the drive and creativity to lead, and that incubation centres like this offered them structure, mentorship, and a positive space to build ideas that serve their communities. She underlined that Denmark sees youth development as central to long-term cooperation with Pakistan.

UNODC Pakistan Country Representative Troels Vester highlighted how the initiative fits within the UNODC’s wider efforts to expand opportunities for young people in vulnerable regions. He stressed the importance of helping youth understand both success and failure as part of their growth journey. He said that giving young people a safe and engaging space to explore ideas strengthened their sense of purpose and helped them contribute to healthier and more resilient communities across Pakistan.

UoN Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Younus appreciated the partnership and welcomed the establishment of the centre as an important milestone for the university and the region.

The centre is part of the Strengthening Pakistan’s Response to Effectively Prevent the Spread of Violent Extremism Virtually and Amongst Youth in Vulnerable Communities (SPREE) project, a collaboration between UNODC and the Government of Denmark that focuses on youth empowerment, social cohesion, and preventing violent extremism by expanding access to training, enterprise development, and civic engagement. Its first incubation cycle will begin early next year with a cohort of twenty-five young people working on ideas in climate smart agriculture, renewable energy, value added food production, handicrafts, cultural tourism, and digital services for rural communities.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025