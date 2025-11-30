E-Paper | December 04, 2025

‘Denial of justice’ drove PTI to politics of agitation: KP CM

Bureau Report Published November 30, 2025
A file photo of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi. — X/@YarMKNiazi
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would never have resorted to agitation had justice been upheld in the country.

The chief minister criticised the federal government’s discriminatory approach, saying after May 9, some PTI leaders, who held press conferences and left the party, went unpunished, while those who stood by PTI founder Imran Khan were penalised and effectively silenced.

The chief minister while addressing members of the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) said the provincial government was relentlessly pursuing its constitutional and legitimate rights and would never compromise on such matters.

“We have faced injustice for too long and we will no longer remain silent,” Mr Afridi said.

In an official statement issued from his office, the chief minister said that the system had been fully exposed and the judiciary rendered ineffective, adding that all the constitutional and legal avenues had been explored and yet they had not been able to meet their leader.

He said that Mr Khan had given Pakistani politics a new direction and a lasting legacy adding that he himself began his political journey through ISF and was serving as the chief minister today. “It is exactly the vision of Imran Khan to bring the country’s youth to the forefront of leadership,” he said.

Mr Afridi stressed that raising awareness among the public, particularly youth, about the province’s rights was imperative and students must play an active role in ensuring that a strong and informed narrative reached every household.

The chief minister, while highlighting the upcoming National Finance Commission (NFC) meeting, urged youth to understand the province’s constitutional rights.

He stated that the federal government had denied KP its rightful share on the pretext that there was shortage of funds, while the IMF alleged Rs5,300 billion in corruption. “This is a glaring contradiction and the provincial government will take every step necessary to achieve its rights and to hold the federal government accountable and challenge decisions made behind closed doors,” he said.

Mr Afridi said that the provincial government would implement PTI founder Imran Khan’s vision fully, maintain good governance and ensure effective service delivery.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

