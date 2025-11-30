Social activist’s house blown up in S. Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan terrorists reportedly blew up the house of social activist – Meraj Khalid Wazir – in Azam Warsak area of Birmal tehsil of Lower South Waziristan on Saturday.

Police sources said the house was first vacated and later flattened in two explosions.

Wazir issued a statement on his social media page, saying armed individuals targeted his house based on false and baseless propaganda.

He said allegations were made

that the house was being temporarily handed over to security forces or had already been transferred, which is entirely untrue.

He clarified that he had neither sold the house nor had any disputes with anyone, yet his house was deliberately and unlawfully destroyed.

Police sources said Mr Wazir had been residing in Dubai for employment for the past three years, while his family lived in Islamabad during this period.

