Banned outfit frees soldier in Khyber

KHYBER: Elders from Bar Qambarkhel tribe in Tirah Valley secured the release of a security official from the captivity of a proscribed terrorist group on Saturday.

Sources in the valley told Dawn that a jirga of Bar Qambarkhel tribe comprising Malak Zahir Shah, Malak Kamaluddin, Haji Abdul Hakim and Haji Khan Mohammad held protracted

rounds of parlays with local commanders of the banned group – Ittehadul Mujahideen – in an undisclosed location of the valley.

They said the elders then succeeded in securing the release of soldier – Ali Akbar of 216 Wing of Frontier Corps – who was taken hostage by the group about one and a half months ago during an armed clash.

Sources said while one of the soldiers whose name could not be known lost his life during captivity, Ali remained in the custody of terrorists for about 45 days as Bar Qambarkhel elders continued efforts for his safe release.

Hailing from Chitral, the released soldier was later handed over to security officials in the valley.

The Bar Qambarkhel tribe had earlier reached an agreement with all the terrorist groups operating on their soil that they wouldn’t launch any attack against the security forces from Qambarkhel.

The tribe had also restrained the security forces from forced displacement of residents as they had assured that no attack would be carried out against them in the Bar Qambarkhel area.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025