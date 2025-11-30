Digital payment system launched in Mohmand

MOHMAND: The Mohmand administration has launched digital cash payment system in the district.

Under the system, all shopkeepers have been directed to keep their bank, Easypaisa and Jazz Cash accounts active so that the process of digital payments can be promoted.

According to officials, the decision was taken on the directives of Chief Minister Sohail Khan Afridi and in line with the provincial government’s policy to promote digital economy.

The officials said awareness campaigns had also been launched in that regard.

Meanwhile, an anti-encroachment operation was launched in the Ghalanai Bazaar under the supervision of Halimzai tehsildar Siyar Ahmad and DSP Nader Sher Khan.

The officials asked the shopkeepers to remove their goods from roadsides and footpaths to ease traffic congestion and facilitate pedestrians.

Officials said to improve traffic flow, heavy loaded vehicles’ entry to the main bazaar had been banned.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025