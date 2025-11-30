E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Digital payment system launched in Mohmand

Our Correspondent Published November 30, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

MOHMAND: The Mohmand administration has launched digital cash payment system in the district.

Under the system, all shopkeepers have been directed to keep their bank, Easypaisa and Jazz Cash accounts active so that the process of digital payments can be promoted.

According to officials, the decision was taken on the directives of Chief Minister Sohail Khan Afridi and in line with the provincial government’s policy to promote digital economy.

The officials said awareness campaigns had also been launched in that regard.

Meanwhile, an anti-encroachment operation was launched in the Ghalanai Bazaar under the supervision of Halimzai tehsildar Siyar Ahmad and DSP Nader Sher Khan.

The officials asked the shopkeepers to remove their goods from roadsides and footpaths to ease traffic congestion and facilitate pedestrians.

Officials said to improve traffic flow, heavy loaded vehicles’ entry to the main bazaar had been banned.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
Second thoughts
Updated 02 Dec, 2025

Second thoughts

THE Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza summit, held in October, was punctuated by rhetoric about how peace had been won in the...
Governor raj?
02 Dec, 2025

Governor raj?

IT would be most unfortunate if it were to happen. The imposition of governor’s rule in KP would be yet another...
Traffic rules
02 Dec, 2025

Traffic rules

THE recent measures taken by the Sindh and Punjab governments to curb rampant traffic violations to ease chaotic...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe