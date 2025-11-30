JI demands probe into ‘anomalies’ in equipment purchase

LOWER DIR: Jamaat-i-Islami Lower Dir chapter general secretary Shoaib Ahmad on Saturday urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to investigate alleged irregularities in the establishment of Timergara Medical College (TMC) and procurement of equipment for the District Headquarters Hospital, Timergara.

Speaking at a press conference at the JI district secretariat in Balambat, Shoaib Ahmed alleged that a “mega financial scam” had taken place at the TMC, claiming illegal appointments were made and that the provincial government had yet to take action against those responsible. JI activists Attaullah Shaheen, JI youth wing president Usman Khan, political committee in-charge Taimur Shah, Niaz Ali, Jalal and others were also present.

The JI leader said hundreds of millions of rupees had been spent on the college, including around Rs300 million in salaries for the recruited staff, while academic activities had not begun yet. He claimed that several items and equipment purchased for the college were missing, while others remained packed and unused. Most of the machinery, he alleged, had now become outdated or dysfunctional.

Mr Ahmad also alleged that 36 ventilators worth Rs220 million had long been non-functional at the DHQ Hospital’s ICU, while a CT scan machine worth Rs250 million had been out of order for five years.

Alleges several goods bought for medical college are missing

He claimed that over 120 employees were recruited to the TMC even before the appointment of its principal and alleged that PTI lawmakers had “succumbed to pressure from a mafia” involved in the matter.

He said PTI MPA and chairman of the District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Lower Dir, Ubaidur Rehman, had acknowledged the irregularities on the floor of the provincial assembly and that an inquiry committee formed in response to his ‘call-attention’ notice had completed its work. However, the report had yet to be made public, he added.

The JI leader further said that a separate inquiry initiated by the KP Assembly’s standing committee on health had also been stalled for unknown reasons. He demanded of the government to immediately resume and complete the inquiries into the alleged corruption at TMC and DHQ HospitalTimergara.

He said the JI would soon launch a district-wide protest campaign if the government failed to make the inquiry report public and did not take corrective measures.

Regarding the Sehat Insaf Card programme, the party activists alleged that Rs380 million had been released for Lower Dir since 2021, of which Rs180 million had gone to pharmacies. They alleged that medicine supply contracts had been awarded to relatives of PTI lawmakers for several years and despite cancellation of certain licences by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pharmacy Council; the contracts were again given to a private company, with its profits allegedly being deposited in the medical superintendent’s personal account.

The JI activists also demanded investigations into utilisation of Sehat Insaf Card funds in Lower Dir.

TEENAGER KILLED: A teenage boy was killed and four others were seriously injured when a car and a Datsun pickup collided at Sado Gat area here on Saturday, police and Rescue 1122 officials said.

Rescue 1122 Lower Dir medical teams reached the spot shortly after the incident, provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to a nearby hospital.

Officials said 16-year-old Ihsan died in the accident, while the injured were identified as Ali Shan 17, Himayat 17, Ibad 17 and Nisar 38. They said that the deceased and three of the injured belonged to Nasafa Talash and were all first-year students.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025