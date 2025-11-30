Bittani tribesmen protest lack of hospitals, schools

LAKKI MARWAT: Bittani tribesmen staged a protest sit-in at Mastikhel area near Tajori town here on Saturday to press the government for provision of oil and gas royalty for the region’s development.

Key participants included Bittani tehsil council chairman Maulana Anwar Badshah, Fata Qaumi Jirga member Malik Qadir Khan, Maulana Abdul Wadood, Haji Abdul Rehman and JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Wakeel Bittani.

The speakers said the government officials had assured the Bittani elders of 65 per cent share in the royalty funds in case oil and gas was discovered in the area, but the promise was never fulfilled.

They asked the government to provide a free gas facility to the people within the radius of seven kilometres of the gas field.

Demand gas royalty for region’s development

They also demanded provision of surface rent and construction of hospitals, schools and water filtration plants in the Bittani region.

Deputy commissioner Hameedullah Khan sent a team comprising additional deputy commissioner Habibullah Khan, assistant commissioner Sultan Noorduddin Ahmer and other officials to negotiate with representatives of the protesters.

The officials assured the sit-in participants of conveying their issues to relevant quarters. They told the elders that the government was committed to the uplift of the Bittani subdivision.

Speaking at the protest, Anwar Badshah claimed the district had received royalty funds worth Rs600 million, which were to be spent on uplift projects.

However, he regretted not a single penny had been utilised for public welfare in the subdivision.

“The tribesmen were assured by the authorities that the discovery of oil and gas would bring prosperity to this backward subdivision of Lakki, but to no avail,” he deplored.

The Bittani tehsil council chairman said the people had provided a force of over 300 people to guard the oil and gas installations and officials of the contracting company.

He also said the tribesmen won’t allow the company’s vehicles to pass through till acceptance of their demands.

“Despite the discovery of oil and gas the region hasn’t gotten its share of royalty funds,” JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Wakeel Bittani said.

He said the region lacked proper health facilities and faced shortage of water.

He also blasted various local jirgas for their silence over the plight of Bittani tribesmen.

Another elder, Maulana Wadood, said the tribesmen would not be silent spectators anymore, and warned that they would boycott anti-polio campaigns if their demands were not met.

Haji Abdul Rehman, another participant, said the exploration company’s officials had assured them of building roads in the region, but to no avail.

“The company has built a road leading to its own installations,” he said, alleging the tribesmen’s share in royalty funds had been given to the MPAs and MNA from the district.

Another participant, Malik Meerat said water level receded in streams and its taste also changed after oil and gas deposits were discovered in the region.

“We do not have tubewells and use stream water for drinking and other purposes, which is affecting health of humans and animals,” he claimed.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025