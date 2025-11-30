E-Paper | December 03, 2025

Bittani tribesmen protest lack of hospitals, schools

Our Correspondent Published November 30, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAKKI MARWAT: Bittani tribesmen staged a protest sit-in at Mastikhel area near Tajori town here on Saturday to press the government for provision of oil and gas royalty for the region’s development.

Key participants included Bittani tehsil council chairman Maulana Anwar Badshah, Fata Qaumi Jirga member Malik Qadir Khan, Maulana Abdul Wadood, Haji Abdul Rehman and JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Wakeel Bittani.

The speakers said the government officials had assured the Bittani elders of 65 per cent share in the royalty funds in case oil and gas was discovered in the area, but the promise was never fulfilled.

They asked the government to provide a free gas facility to the people within the radius of seven kilometres of the gas field.

Demand gas royalty for region’s development

They also demanded provision of surface rent and construction of hospitals, schools and water filtration plants in the Bittani region.

Deputy commissioner Hameedullah Khan sent a team comprising additional deputy commissioner Habibullah Khan, assistant commissioner Sultan Noorduddin Ahmer and other officials to negotiate with representatives of the protesters.

The officials assured the sit-in participants of conveying their issues to relevant quarters. They told the elders that the government was committed to the uplift of the Bittani subdivision.

Speaking at the protest, Anwar Badshah claimed the district had received royalty funds worth Rs600 million, which were to be spent on uplift projects.

However, he regretted not a single penny had been utilised for public welfare in the subdivision.

“The tribesmen were assured by the authorities that the discovery of oil and gas would bring prosperity to this backward subdivision of Lakki, but to no avail,” he deplored.

The Bittani tehsil council chairman said the people had provided a force of over 300 people to guard the oil and gas installations and officials of the contracting company.

He also said the tribesmen won’t allow the company’s vehicles to pass through till acceptance of their demands.

“Despite the discovery of oil and gas the region hasn’t gotten its share of royalty funds,” JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Wakeel Bittani said.

He said the region lacked proper health facilities and faced shortage of water.

He also blasted various local jirgas for their silence over the plight of Bittani tribesmen.

Another elder, Maulana Wadood, said the tribesmen would not be silent spectators anymore, and warned that they would boycott anti-polio campaigns if their demands were not met.

Haji Abdul Rehman, another participant, said the exploration company’s officials had assured them of building roads in the region, but to no avail.

“The company has built a road leading to its own installations,” he said, alleging the tribesmen’s share in royalty funds had been given to the MPAs and MNA from the district.

Another participant, Malik Meerat said water level receded in streams and its taste also changed after oil and gas deposits were discovered in the region.

“We do not have tubewells and use stream water for drinking and other purposes, which is affecting health of humans and animals,” he claimed.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
Second thoughts
Updated 02 Dec, 2025

Second thoughts

THE Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza summit, held in October, was punctuated by rhetoric about how peace had been won in the...
Governor raj?
02 Dec, 2025

Governor raj?

IT would be most unfortunate if it were to happen. The imposition of governor’s rule in KP would be yet another...
Traffic rules
02 Dec, 2025

Traffic rules

THE recent measures taken by the Sindh and Punjab governments to curb rampant traffic violations to ease chaotic...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe