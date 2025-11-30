E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Policeman succumbs to injuries

Our Correspondent Published November 30, 2025
LAKKI MARWAT: A police official, who was seriously injured in an ambush on North Waziristan district police officer Waqar Khan’s vehicle on Miranshah Road in Bannu on Nov 3, succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

The North Waziristan police chief was coming to Bannu to attend an official meeting at the regional police office. Five policemen, including constable Hashim Khan, were injured in the attack.

Hashim fought for life for over three weeks at a hospital but he could not survive.

Body of the martyred policeman hailing from North Waziristan was taken to the police lines in Bannu city where DPO Yasir Afridi, and other officials, relatives of the deceased and elders attended his last rites.

Meanwhile, a robbery attempt and an attack on a trader triggered a protest in Bannu city on Saturday as shopkeepers lowered their shutters and gathered at the Chowk Bazaar to protest the incident.

Traders said some bandits tried to loot a goldsmith’s shop. They opened fire on the gold trader on resistance. Luckily, he remained unhurt.

The traders downed their shutters on the call of Bannu traders’ Association and Bannu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

They asked the police authorities to deploy cops in the busy Chowk Bazaar.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

