Infiltration bid foiled in Kurram

PESHAWAR: Security forces foiled an infiltration attempt on Pak-Afghan border in Kurram district on Saturday, sources said.

They said that the security forces noticed suspicious movement on the border area and in a timely response, the troops targeted the armed men who were trying to infiltrate into Pakistan.

Security forces took timely action and targeted the armed men with heavy

and light weapons, they said, adding that the armed infiltrators escaped in panic towards Afghanistan after the sudden response.

Earlier on Nov 25, Director General Inter Services Public Relations Lt-Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told journalists that Afghan forces provided cover to Khawarij – a term used by the state for terrorists and smugglers.

He said that Afghan forces engaged Pakistani posts on the border in order to divert Pakistan army’s attention and in the meantime, terrorists and smugglers crossed the border.

According to local sources, mysterious movements had been seen on the Pak-Afghan border in Kurram for the past few days, which was being closely monitored by security forces and intelligence agencies.

They said that any kind of adventure by the Afghan forces or terrorists from the border would be responded to with an iron hand.

