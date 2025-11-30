Flood victim’s body recovered in Shangla after three months

SHANGLA: Body of another missing flood victim was recovered from the bank of the Indus River near Torghar district, taking the toll of Shangla flood victims to 35 while three people are still missing.

According to residents of Chawga Puran, the body of a young victim who had been missing since the August 15’s devastating floods was recovered.

A total of 38 people, including women and children, were swept away by the raging cloud-burst-induced flood in Shangla district, of which 35 have been found, while three are still missing.

Locals said that Abdul Wakeel’s body was found at the bank of the Indus River on Saturday. They said the body was brought to his hometown, Khwar Ban, and buried in his ancestral graveyard.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Rasool Khan Sharif told Dawn that out of 8 missing flood victims, five had been recovered.

COALMINER LAID TO REST: Another coal miner was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in the Braim Chawga area of Puran tehsil on Saturday.

According to locals, Mukhtiar Ali was killed at his workplace inside the mine when a portion of the

mine collapsed. They said the incident had occurred at Lakra coalmines in Jamshoro, Sindh, the other day.

FOREST FIRE: Precious trees and plants were reduced to ashes when fire erupted in the forest of Shalizara in the Lilownai area of Alpuri tehsil on Friday night.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Rasool Khan Sharif told Dawn that the raging fire rapidly engulfed parts of forest, bushes and precious plants.

He said their team reached the spot and after hours of

hectic efforts they brought the fire under control and saved alpine and other precious trees from devastation.

The forest fire incidents have been occurring quite often in Shangla district and other parts of the region due to long dry spells and weather shifts.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025