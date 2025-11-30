Youth complain about ‘objectionable’ content on social media

KHYBER: Tanzeem-i-Naujawanan Qabayal, a Khyber-based youth welfare organisation, has approached local police against some social media users for uploading immoral and indecent material on social media alongside fanning hatred among different tribes of Khyber.

Israr Shinwari, the chief of the said welfare organisation, told Dawn that some irresponsible and unauthentic posts shared by a group of social media users has fuelled serious rift among different tribes, creating hatred among the tribes and local elders.

He said that such irresponsible posts had also generated a war of words between various social media groups who were using extremely derogatory and objectionable language against while responding each other.

He alleged that some of the young tik tokkers were also involved in spreading obscenity in the society which was adversely affecting the moral character of the local youth. “Such indecent posts or videos are not only against our religion but are also a violation of the tribal customs and traditions as some of the Tik Tokkers have crossed all limits of decency,” he stated.

Approach police to crack down on those spreading hatred

A local tribal elder Malak Abdur Razzaq too was very upset over the rapid spread of indecent and immoral material on the social media and sought a stern action against such elements by the authorities concerned.

Talking to Dawn, he regretted that tribal elders had lost their authority over the affairs of the tribal society as youth was paying no heed to them. “Our youth instead of approaching elders to resolve such issues through jirga is discussing and highlighting local issues on social media,” he added.

He suggested that youth must be taught about morality and time-tested tribal customs and traditions in the educational institutions as part of their character building while parents too shall shoulder their responsibility of keeping a close eye on the activities of their children.

Tehsil chairman Shah Khalid was of the opinion that tribal youth should positively use modern technologies and the social media for the collective benefit of the region rather than fanning hatred among the local tribes and spreading obscenity.

He said that the behavior of certain social media users was a constant source of disgrace and embarrassment for other family members as such activities were considered as a taboo in the tribal society.

“This trend of unregulated use of social media is gradually dragging us towards violence while the authorities responsible are totally indifferent to their legal responsibilities to rein in such elements,” he lamented.

He also appealed to the local police to take action against the ‘unscrupulous’ elements among the social media users and stop them from spreading negative propaganda and uploading indecent videos on their respective platforms.

