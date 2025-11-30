E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Girl killed, sister injured as car hits scooty in capital

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 30, 2025
ISLAMABAD: A girl was killed and her sister injured when a vehicle hit them while they were travelling on a scooter.

The incident took place on Iran Avenue near E-11/3. The deceased was identified as Amna Shahzad and the injured as Fatima Shahzad.

Police said the siblings were travelling on the scooty when a Corolla bearing registration number LEJ-6200 hit them from behind. As a result, both riders fell on the road and sustained critical injuries.

The driver of the Corolla escaped, leaving the vehicle at the scene. The injured were later shifted to a hospital for medical assistance.

After receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot and confiscated the Corolla. The vehicle and the scooty were later shifted to the police station for further legal procedures.

A police team also visited the hospital, where one of the injured was found dead. Fatima’s condition was stated to be critical, and she was kept under observation. After the autopsy, the body of the deceased was handed over to her father.

The father told police that he would approach them for further legal proceedings after the funeral.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

