Minister announces construction of new industrial zone in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain on Saturday announced that a new industrial estate would be constructed near the Rawalpindi Ring Road on the demand of industrialists.

Due to the improvement of industrial infrastructure, domestic and foreign investors are preferring Punjab for investment. Manufacturing of mobile phones is going to start in Punjab in the next six months, the minister said during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

He further said: “Lithium battery manufacturing plants will also be set up in Punjab”, adding that new industrial estates were being built in the province on the needs of the industry and the demand of industrialists.

“Industrial units are being set up in the Bahawalpur Industrial Estate for the first time. The construction of 10 new factories has started in Quaid-i-Azam Business Park, Sheikhupura,” he added.

The minister said industrialists play a key role in the promotion of the economy. All issues are being resolved on a priority basis.

He stated that the Punjab chief minister had approved a major programme to improve industrial infrastructure in small industrial estates.

The provincial minister said, on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a garment city had been built in Quaid-i-Azam Business Park, Sheikhupura, to promote the textile sector.

“There are vast investment opportunities in the special economic zones of Punjab. Industrialists should take advantage of the investment facilities in the special economic zones. This programme will start next month,” he said.

He added that plots of those who do not set up industrial units on the plots acquired in industrial estates as per the policy are being cancelled on a permanent basis.

“The previous rulers did nothing to improve the industrial infrastructure in industrial estates. The current government has improved the industrial infrastructure in industrial estates,” he said.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain directed that the connection road of Rawat Industrial Estate should be improved.

On this occasion, industrialists gave suggestions to speed up the industrialisation process.

On his arrival, the minister was briefed by RCCI President Usman Shaukat and Group Leader Sohail Altaf about the problems facing the industry.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025