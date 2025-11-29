From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Failed negotiations

KARACHI: The failure … to convince the Bharati Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, that the only way of restoring cordial relations between Pakistan and Bharat was to lay down “a precise procedure with a [timetable]” for the solution of all the existing … disputes was announced in Parliament on Tuesday [Nov 28] by Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan. He was sorry … but thought that the “effort was worthwhile”.

“I would be only too glad to resume it as soon as I feel that the Prime Minister of Bharat had appreciated the … practicability of the line that I have adopted,” [he] said … winding up his … statement on … a joint “no-war” declaration, and releasing the correspondence … between him and Pandit Nehru during the past ten months.

[Meanwhile, according to news agencies in New Delhi,] Prime Minister Nehru told Parliament today [Nov 28] the Pakistan Prime Minister … had invited him to … Karachi and that he would avail … the invitation “as soon as circumstances permit”. [He shared] a copy of the correspondence … on … the No-War Declaration. …The correspondence also contains Bharat’s proposals … [on] a tribunal … to consider the canal water and evacuee property disputes.

