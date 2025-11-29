MDCAT in need of basic reforms

EACH year more than 140,000 students appear for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) across Pakistan. Yet the system through which we select future physicians has become an intense contest of memory, pressure tolerance and chance rather than a fair reflection of the compassion, reasoning and resilience that the medical profession truly demands.

For many who fail to make it, the outcome brings a deep sense of dejection and emotional exhaustion, as if no other education or skill matters anymore. It has created a culture where one examination seems to define worth, identity and future. If this is not the truth, then the problem lies in how our system portrays success, and how little we value diverse forms of intelligence and potential beyond test scores. As a professional psychiatrist, I have seen how stress and confusion during such high-stakes tests can distort perfor- mance even among highly capable and intelligent students.

The current MDCAT model measures the ability to recall under anxiety, not the aptitude to think, empathise or serve. Many students rely on guesswork, pattern prediction and coaching strategies that inflate scores, but do not represent genuine understanding or clinical aptitude. This approach rewards test-taking skills more than true potential.

While multiple-choice questions (MCQs) have their place in assessing factual knowledge, they represent only one narrow dimension of a candidate’s ability. Medicine requires judgment, communi- cation, ethical reasoning and composure under uncertainty — qualities that cannot be captured through a purely MCQ-based exam. The need now is for multimodal assessment: a combination of written evaluations, structured interviews, situational judgment tests and portfolio-based reviews.

Such systems already exist in several countries. The United Kingdom uses the University Clinical Aptitude Test (UCAT) and BioMedical Admissions Test (BMAT) together with structured Multiple Mini Interviews (MMIs) to evaluate commu- nication, ethics and problem-solving. Canada and Australia use Situational Judgment Tests (SJTs) and MMIs as integral parts of their medical school admissions. Singapore and the Netherlands have introduced hybrid models combining academic performance with behavioural and reflective assessments. These examples show that reform is possible when education policy aligns with the human side of medicine.

Adopting such a model in Pakistan will be a challenge, as it requires planning, resources and trained assessors, but it is achievable. A more balanced and humane approach could ease the anxiety, frustration and exhaustion that today’s students and parents face every year. The dream of becoming a doctor should inspire learning, not fear. Reform is not merely an educational issue — it is a social and emotional imperative. We must build a selection system that encourages curiosity, fairness and wellbeing rather than chronic stress.

Together, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) should form a national task force comprising psychiatrists, medical educators and senior clinicians to design a more holistic admissions model. Pakistan deserves a medical entry system that identifies healers, not just high scorers.

Dr Munsif Ali

Rawalpindi

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025