Psychiatric services

PAKISTAN is in the midst of a severe mental health crisis, with only one psychiatrist available on average for every 500,000 people — a ratio far below the nation’s needs. The number of people affected with mental disorders is increasing in Sindh, but professional services remain scarce, especially in rural districts. Poverty, unemployment and stigma further intensify the burden. Findings from the Sindh Mental Health Authority (SMHA) reveal alarmingly high levels of depression and anxiety alongside widespread reports of suicidal ideation.

In Tharparkar, more than 200 suicides have been recorded since 2022, mainly among young adults and women. Similar patterns in Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot show that the crisis is neither isolated nor temporary. To address the issue, more psychiatrists are needed at rural health centres (RHCs) and taluka headquarter hospitals (THQs) to ensure that care reaches the grassroot level.

In addition, fulltime psychiatrist should be available at universities and colleges across Sindh in line with the policy of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) regarding student wellbeing. A recent case of student suicide in Jamshoro has underscored the urgency of campus-based counselling and early intervention.

Access to mental healthcare is a fundamental right of people. Ensuring the presence of psychiatrists from villages to campuses is essential if Sindh is to practically confront this escalating crisis with the urgency it demands. Mental health matters as much as physical health, and every mind deserves due care.

Dr Zuhaib Ahmed Qazi

Hyderabad

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025