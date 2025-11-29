E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Psychiatric services

From the Newspaper Published November 29, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PAKISTAN is in the midst of a severe mental health crisis, with only one psychiatrist available on average for every 500,000 people — a ratio far below the nation’s needs. The number of people affected with mental disorders is increasing in Sindh, but professional services remain scarce, especially in rural districts. Poverty, unemployment and stigma further intensify the burden. Findings from the Sindh Mental Health Authority (SMHA) reveal alarmingly high levels of depression and anxiety alongside widespread reports of suicidal ideation.

In Tharparkar, more than 200 suicides have been recorded since 2022, mainly among young adults and women. Similar patterns in Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot show that the crisis is neither isolated nor temporary. To address the issue, more psychiatrists are needed at rural health centres (RHCs) and taluka headquarter hospitals (THQs) to ensure that care reaches the grassroot level.

In addition, fulltime psychiatrist should be available at universities and colleges across Sindh in line with the policy of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) regarding student wellbeing. A recent case of student suicide in Jamshoro has underscored the urgency of campus-based counselling and early intervention.

Access to mental healthcare is a fundamental right of people. Ensuring the presence of psychiatrists from villages to campuses is essential if Sindh is to practically confront this escalating crisis with the urgency it demands. Mental health matters as much as physical health, and every mind deserves due care.

Dr Zuhaib Ahmed Qazi
Hyderabad

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Jawahar
Nov 29, 2025 06:06pm
Apart from psychiatrist there is even more dearth of support personell like psychotherapist and specialized nurses and paramedics. Psychiatrist working in isolation are themselves stressed.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe