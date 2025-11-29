A promising start

EARLIER this month, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), in collaboration with the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD), initiated a pivotal dialogue with diplomats from 16 countries, focusing squarely on unlocking the potential of sustainable tourism. This was not merely a diplomatic formality but a long-overdue conversation acknowledging a stark reality: while Pakistan is blessed with some of the world’s most spectacular landscapes, its foreign tourism sector remains a fraction of its true potential.

The economic imperative is undeniable. During the meeting, it was highlighted that Pakistan earns approximately $1.3 billion from foreign tourism. To put this in perspective, the average earnings from this sector for each of the 16 countries range between a staggering $60 and $80 billion. This gap is not a reflection of what Pakistan lacks, but of what it has failed to harness. Many of these top-earning countries have not been endowed with nature’s bounty to the extent Pakistan has been.

So, what is holding us back? First and foremost is the challenge of perception, crystallised in the travel advisories issued by foreign governments. While we must acknowledge past security challenges, the reality is that significant stability has been achieved. The primary tourist destinations — Gilgit-Baltistan, Hunza, Skardu, Naran and other towns in Kaghan valley — are largely safe and welcoming. The diplomats present at the dialogue possess first-hand knowledge of this ground reality. It is now imperative that we build on this through structured briefings, organised familiarisation tours for foreign journalists and tour operators, and strategic showcasing of Pakistan’s beauty and safety.

Secondly, the on-ground experience for tourists needs a paradigm shift. The lack of vibrant, tourist-centric amenities and a structured social environment is a significant spoiler. Developing dedicated tourist zones in key cities and valleys with a variety of cuisines, cultural centres and safe recreational spaces is a bare necessity to welcome the world.

Finally, the foundational issue of infrastructure cannot be overstated. Our road networks, especially last-mile connectivity to remote wonders, require urgent investment. There is a dire need for high-quality, eco-friendly, accessible accommodation facilities in such areas as well. Furthermore, we must empower the industry through innovative policies, such as allowing resort owners to install small-scale hydroelectric projects on nearby streams to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The path forward requires a concerted national effort. The world is eager to discover the wonders that Pakistan has; it is time we ensured that their journey is safe, comfortable and unforgettable.

Mahfuz ur Reman Pasha

Naran

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025